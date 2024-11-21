The minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, has promised to collaborate with the National Commercial Tricycle, Motorcycle Owners and Riders Association of Nigeria, NATOMORAS in a move to drive the economy of the country.

Olawande made the pledge yesterday in his office when he received the national president and leaders of the association from all the 36 states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

The minister assured members of NATOMORAS of the Ministry’s collaboration and other stakeholders with a view to implementing government policies and programmes for the purpose of boosting the economy for the benefit of all.

He asserted that the importance of the Ministry of Youth Development in the country cannot be underestimated, saying that “our programmes and policies affect many Nigerians and it is our responsibility to effectively and efficiently communicate with the public.”

He further assured the union that more states will enjoy the benefit of the Presidential initiative within a short period of time, especially people at the grassroots level.

Earlier in his speech, the national president of NATOMORAS, Usman Buba Gwoza, while appreciating the minister for accepting to partner with the union, also called for the expansion of the CNG-powered tricycle initiative to reach their members nationwide.

Gwoza also requested the assistance of the federal government in the areas of skills development of their members and financial support programs to enable operators sustain the livelihood of their families.

He said, “We deeply appreciate your recognition of our association as a key partner in this noble initiative. NATOMORAS members are grateful for this empowerment program, which will uplift countless lives and support the transition to cleaner energy.

NATOMORAS is not just an association; we are a formidable force with over 18 million members with extended influence that touches the lives of their families. Our reach and impact in the socio-economic and political fabric of Nigeria cannot be overstated.

Gwoza reaffirmed NATOMORAS’ commitment to supporting the agenda of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for national growth and development, adding that the union remains a steadfast partner in advancing the welfare of Nigerians.