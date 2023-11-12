The federal government has reaffirmed commitment to enhance strategic means and ways of collecting accurate data for the development of the country.

Statistician General of the Federation, Prince Adeyemi Adeniran, disclosed this in his address at the opening ceremony of the Northern States Stakeholders Workshop on Production of a National Strategy for Development of Statistics Phase 3 held in Kano.

He said the workshop was targeted at providing a strategic means of developing a comprehensive document for ensuring accurate collection of data for national development.

“This strategy will serve as our guiding light, leading us towards a modernised and transformed statistical system in Nigeria which will not only emphasise the production and dissemination of data, but also the policy use and application of the data.

“In this present data ecosystem where data is golden and central to all we do as humans, it is important therefore that we chart a path that will shape the kind of future we wish for Nigeria,” he said.

Prince Adeniran urged the participants to exchange ideas and experiences during the training to achieve the set objectives.

I his remarks, the Statistician General of Kano State, Dr Aliyu Isa, said the workshop was timely.

“This workshop holds particular significance as it brings together not only esteemed colleagues and professionals from various states but also the distinguished presence of the National Statistician-General.

“We are privileged to have the National Statistician-General and counterparts from other states who have played pivotal roles in transforming statistical landscapes across the nation.

“I encourage each one of you to actively participate in the discussions, share your expertise, and explore avenues for collaboration that will undoubtedly contribute to the success of this workshop and the development of statistics in our great nation.”

The workshop attracted participants from all states of the federation.