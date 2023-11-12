The Kebbi State government says it will soon empower 6,000 women through the federal government’s N50,000 enterprises and empowerment programme.

Chief press secretary to the governor, Ahmed Idris, stated this in a statement he issued to newsmen at the weekend in Birnin Kebbi.

Idris quoted the program’s focal person who is also the commissioner for humanitarian and empowerment affairs in the state, Mohammed Hamidu Jarkuka, as disclosing this after he visited the three senatorial districts where he met some targeted women beneficiaries.

The commissioner added that the funds would be disbursed as soft loans with zero interest in order to boost their petty trades.

According to him, his ministry and a delegation from the federal ministry of humanitarian affairs led by Alhaji Aliyu have visited the areas where the targeted women will be drawn for immediate disbursement of the funds to enhance their businesses.