The federal government has advocated regional efforts to counter the proliferation of small arms and Improvised Explosive Device (IED) threats, which together present a pressing security challenge facing the region.

The director general the National Centre for Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW), DIG Johnson Kokumo (Rtd) made the call while declaring open ECOWAS Coordination Meeting of National Commissions on Small Arms with the theme “Countering Improvised Explosive Devices, Promoting Administration and Management of Small Arms and Light Weapons, and Regulating Craft Weapons Production in the ECOWAS Region” on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said Nigeria, as a member of ECOWAS, is deeply committed to countering the threat posed by the illegal circulation of SALW within and around its borders and throughout the region.

He added that Nigeria has consistently demonstrated its resolve to continue to counter the proliferation of small arms and light weapons.

He said, “The challenge of small arms proliferation and IED threats transcend our borders and therefore demand a robust and unified response,

“The FGN applauds ECOWAS for its relentless dedication to regional peace and security and is ever willing and ready to work hand-in-hand with our brothers and sisters in the region,”.

The DG said the meeting provides a unique platform to consolidate collective strategies further, align our goals and ensure that our national actions contribute meaningfully to regional stability.

He tasked participants to engage in open and solution-focused discussions.

He said, “Together, through concerted action and commitment, we can make our communities safer, our borders more secure, and our region a beacon of peace and resilience,”