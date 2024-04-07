The federal government through the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) has inaugurated a 12-member Committee for the promotion of the health and well-being of its staff.

A statement by the director of Communications, OHCSF, Mohammed Ahmed, said the inauguration was carried out by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoSF), Folasade Yemi-Esan, who was represented by the director overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Service Welfare Office (SWO) in the OHCSF, Dr Comfort Adeosun.

Yemi-Esan said that the initiative was in line with the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021-2025 (FCSSIP-25), which is to improve the value proposition of staff through continuous promotion of a safe and convenient work environment/well-being as well as the provision of basic support services for civil servants through various activities.

She also disclosed that the inauguration of the committee marks a significant step towards actualising the objectives of the National Policy on Occupational Safety and Health (OSH), which was developed, amongst other things, to provide a general framework for the improvement of working conditions and workspace for workers.

The Head of Civil Service reiterated the need for the members to prioritise safety at all levels and times, adding that a safety audit will be carried out, very soon, that they are going to become the voice and the eyes of safety in the OHCSF.

Membership of the Committee was drawn from the Occupational Health Safety and Environment (OHSE) Department and other critical departments that are key stakeholders in the implementation of Safety and Health Policy in the OHCSF.

The mandate of the committee, among other things, is to make recommendations to the management on hazards control measures and other aspects for the improvement of safety, health and welfare of staff in the workplace.

Yemi-Esan urged members of the committee to serve with diligence and commitment because the safety and well-being of all staff is very essential for improved productivity and quality service delivery.

The acting director, OHSE, Engr Bello Kwali, acknowledged the giant strides taken by the OHCSF to domesticate the National Policy on Occupational Safety and Health (OSH), which was revised in 2020 in the Public Service by issuing a circular in 2022 for the establishment of Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Desks in all Ministries, extra-ministerial Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

He also disclosed that 150 OSH desk officers have been equipped by the OHSE Department in the OHCSF with requisite competencies to discharge the responsibility of coordinating the implementation of OSH activities in their MDAs.