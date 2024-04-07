The Etsu Nupe and chairman of the Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, has called on Muslims to sustain the virtues of Ramadan beyond the month for better humanity, unity and peace of the country.

The Royal Father gave the admonition yesterday during the closing of the Ramadan Tafsir at the Maasaba Jumma’at Mosque in Bida.

He advised Muslims to continue to show love to others and encourage selflessness for better humanity beyond the holy month of Ramadan.

“The important thing in all the 29 or 30 days that we have the Ramadan is to show love to ourselves and neighbours. Beyond Ramadan, we must also show the attitude of giving at all times; we must positively touch lives of the poor and we must touch our people,” he said.

He appealed to wealthy Nigerians to continue to show gratitude by helping others and exhibiting total submission to God’s commandments.

The Royal Father harped on the need for sustainable peace and unity in the country adding that there is no alternative to peace.

He called on Muslims to sustain abstinence from sinful vices beyond the holy month, give generously, work for peace and love one another.