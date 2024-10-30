The minister of Blue and Marine Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, stunned federal lawmakers when he declared that a multi-billion-dollar cargo tracking agreement the federal government entered into regarding the International Cargo Tracking Notes (ICTN) was faulty.

The minister stated this while being quizzed by a House of Representatives investigative panel probing the delay in implementing the cargo tracking project, which is believed to cost the country $500 million monthly.

The hearing, organised by the House of Representatives Committee on Shipping Exercises, Customs, Port and Harbour, and Maritime Safety, Education, and Administration, is probing the non-implementation of the contract.

Oyetola, a former Osun state governor who was represented by Babatunde Sule, a Ministry of Blue and Marine Economy director, confirmed the delay by stating that the process approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) was flawed.

In March 2023, the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari engaged a consortium led by Antaser Nigeria Limited to implement a cargo tracking system for all imports and exports, including crude oil exports.

But with the change of government, it has been reported that some officials of the Bola Tinubu administration were attempting to replace the Antaser-led consortium with their preferred investors in the guise of a PPP arrangement using the new DG of ICRC, Jobson Ewalwfoh.

A representative of the blue economy minister who had earlier admitted the project’s approval by the FEC later claimed it was done in error.

He said: “I am aware of the contract. I am also aware that it was given to five companies. I learned that four companies signed an agreement, with the fifth not signing, which stalled this whole process.

“The process was even faulty. The process that led to this was wrong,” he said as the lawmakers jeered at his comments.

“The process could have been better than how it was handled,” Sule added after some of his colleagues whispered.

His responses forced lawmakers to doubt his capacity to adequately represent the minister as a member of the committee. Hon. Kabir Maipalace said, “I don’t think you are capable enough to represent the minister; you don’t even have any information about the issue.

“The ministry is not serious. The minister did not show up, the permanent secretary did not, and you here do not have first-hand information.”

In his submission, Antaser’s chairman, Emeka Obianozie, told the committee how his company received approval to implement the project, including approval from the Federal Executive Council.

He stated that under the current administration, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) are attempting to build and implement the same service at a higher cost in the oil and gas sector.

“We informed NSC of the attempt by the Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission and Nigerian Customs Service to implement part of ICTN’s scope at a considerable cost to the nation. We noted that these efforts and the associated complications are arising due to the delay in implementing the ICTN scheme.

“The hush move, if allowed, will amount to duplication, mediocrity, unnecessary costs, and, more importantly, abuse of the project by inadvertently compromising the transparency which is the cardinal pillar of the service scheme.”

Obianozie said his company’s contract with the government remains valid, adding that the company “maintains over ninety-five per cent (95%) global network outreach for trade monitoring and cargo inspections.”