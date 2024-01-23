A concerned Nigerian, Muhammad Abbas Shuaibu, has called on the federal government to enact a law that forbids discrimination against non-indigenes in Plateau State.

His call came in the wake of the recurring security challenges which have bedeviled some communities in the state.

He said the issue of indigene is the root cause of the ravaging violence and persistent unrest that has characterized the state. He said Nigerians regardless of religious, language and ethnic affinity has the right to live anywhere in the country as stipulated in the constitution.

Shuaibu, who resides in the Mangu local government area of Plateau State stressed that the government’s attention should not be diverted by narratives, stating that activities of kidnappers is the root cause of the persistent unrest in the state. He stated that though there are kidnapping activities in the state the major problem in Plateau State is more of indigenous supremacy and conflict between indigenes and non-indigenes.

He called on the government to employ a diplomatic approach in solving the problem, stating that the

government should be fair and be careful not to take sides in the conflict as this will never solve the problem rather, it will escalate the issue that has lingered since 2001.

While also proffering a solution, Shuaibu advised the state government to take a leaf from the previous government in handling the issue, saying that statements encouraging non indigenes to leave will further aggravate the existing problem within the state as Nigerian citizens have the right to live anywhere within the country.

He also called on the security officials to fear God in their intervention, stating that Operation Rainbow in so many cases are considered to be part of the conflict while calling on the federal government to disengage their activities.