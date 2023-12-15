Federal government has warned civil servants in the country to ensure transparency and accountability in all government processes and procedures for effective service delivery.

The head of civil service of the federation (HoSF), Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan, gave the warning in Bauchi during the 45th meeting of the Council of Establishment in Bauchi.

She said the government is making efforts to digitise the service in an attempt to transform the civil service in line with global best practices.

The HoSF said the digitisation process aided the smooth transition of physical task handling to a paperless work environment.

Yemi-Esan said the reforms are geared towards making the civil service attain a point of accountability, professional, loyal and efficient service in line with global best practices.

She harped on tenure policy for permanent secretaries and directors to check stagnation, an extension of maternity leave from 16 weeks to 112 days and an introduction of 14 days of paternity leave.

Bauchi State governor, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, expressed interest in partnering with the Federal Civil Service to bring in new reforms that will enhance the productivity of the state civil service.

He told the participants that Bauchi is one of the few states to implement the N30,000 minimum wage for civil servants in addition to the implementation of promotion coupled with consequential adjustment.

The 45th meeting of the council was attended by permanent secretaries and directors of establishments from the 36 states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).