Director-general of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Asishana Okauru, said journalists play a pivotal role in crafting and shaping government policies in Nigeria.

At a two-day training on “Policy and Governance Reporting” organised by online newspaper Premium Times and the NGF, Okauru said journalists have the power to initiate public discourse and hold policymakers accountable.

He said poor messaging can potentially derail even a well-thought out government policy.

Okauru emphasised the importance of government and journalists working closely together to better understand the policy value chain.

He identified policy implementation as the weakest link in Nigeria’s policy environment and called for patience and understanding.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NGF DG said, “Your role as journalists is crucial in crafting and shaping policies. You could actually potentially derail a well thought out policy as a result of poor messaging. It is therefore extremely important we work together to better understand the policy value chain.

“For me, it would appear that in our environment, the implementation segment has been the weakest part of the entire policy value chain. This calls for patience and understanding.”

Other speakers at the event included the managing director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Ali M. Ali, who quoted Thomas Jefferson on the pivotal role of the media in governance.

Ali added that the media is so impactful that it influences daily lives that the Nigerian constitution makes specific provisions to protect and preserve “this institution which the British statesman, Edmund Burke, had described in 1787 as the Fourth Estate of the Realm.”

“Section 22 of the constitution states that ‘The press, radio, television and other agencies of the mass media shall at all times be free to uphold the fundamental objectives contained in this chapter and uphold the responsibility and accountability of the government to the people,” he added.

The DG NAN noted that apart from the media, no other institution in Nigeria has been vested with this onerous constitutional watchdog responsibility of making government accountable to the people.

The director-general, Nigerian Television Authority, Salihu Dembos, said the citizens no longer trust the political leadership no matter how genuine they are.

Represented by the executive director, News, Ayo Adewuyi, he said the media has the responsibility to keep the citizens informed and educated on policies of government as well as keep those in government informed about the plight of citizens through investigative journalism.

The director-general/CEO of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Jibrin Ndace, on his part said training opportunities like that of Premium Times and NGF were what sharpened his journalism career, urging participants not take the training for granted.

He assured that as the man in the helm of affairs, he is determined to ensure Nigerian stories are told to the world unapologetically.

In his welcome remark, the editor-in-chief/chief operating officer of Premium Times, Musikilu Mojeed, said as the new crop of politicians assume duties, journalists must prepare, including upping their skills to report on them and their actions and policies.

“This course is built on the firm belief that the purpose of journalism is to serve society, just as the raison d’etre of governance and policy reporting is to empower citizens with the information they need to participate in civic affairs. We believe journalists should serve as watchdogs to ensure honest and productive governance while focusing their coverage on issues vital to advancing citizens and society.