The federal government of Nigeria through the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission says it will partner with the Niger State Public Private Partnership Agency to enhance capacity building and attract international partners for investment in critical infrastructure for the state.

The director general of ICRC, Michael Ohiani gave the assurance while receiving the Niger State Coordinator for Public Private Partnership, Mohammed Saidu Etsu on a courtesy visit in Abuja.

During the meeting, the ICRC boss assured his Niger State counterpart of his full support in identifying partners for the state, pledging that he will support the NSPPPA through collaborations for capacity building and infrastructural support. He added that his Commission will offer technical assistance to the state agency for the facilitation of both local and international partners to provide best practices in Public-Private Partnership (PPP).

Ohiani announced his commission’s readiness to support the state on technical and financial due diligence for intended partners. Given Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago’s focus on transforming Niger into an industrial hub, ICRC proposed hosting the 2024 Nigeria Public Private Partnership Network Forum in Niger State, which was previously hosted by Lagos State Public Private Partnerships.

Speaking earlier, Mohammed Etsu said his visit was geared toward re-establishing a robust relationship between the ICRC and Niger State. Stating further that, the purpose of the visit was to explore collaboration on capacity building, synergy, and seek support for infrastructural development in the state.

The ICRC is the statutory body overseeing all PPP endeavours undertaken by the federal government of Nigeria.