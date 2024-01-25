Huawei’s partners have commended the digital technology company’s solar product for it reliability.

Disclosing this during the launch of a new solar solution called Fusionsolar residential Luna 2.0 in Abuja, partners described the products as durable.

Speaking at the event, a partner, Oolu Nigeria, represented by the head of marketing and corporate communications, Monica Uduku stated that, “Huawei remains a leading ICT company in the world and they are good at innovative and producing systems that are durable and smart.

“Partnering with Huawei gives us an edge in the industry. This is because they’re a reputable organisation with products that are reliable, durable, smart, and top-notch.”

Also, another partner, The Solar Shop Limited, represented by its General Manager, Esther Nwankwo noted that the company hasn’t recorded any malfunction with Huawei’s Solar Solutions ever since they became partners adding that they are so excited about the New solar solution launched.

Speaking on the new product, the vice president of Huawei Digital Power sub-Saharan Africa Region, Nick Lusson, explained that the solution is different from other solar products because it is a smart design with a smart guard that has an intelligent energy management (EMMA), smart meter, and dongle.

He stated that the solution has a seamless switchover and a PV optimizer, a 15kWh battery (3modules in all, 5kWh in each module) with energy optimizer and a PV panel status monitor.

He noted that Huawei is really interested in the safety of the users and has thus put into the system highly incorporated safety measures, adding that the product is long-lasting, with a 10-year warranty.