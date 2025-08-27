The federal government has inaugurated a state-of-the-art automotive training centre at the Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH), Ikorodu, in a strategic move to bolster Nigeria’s automotive industry and local vehicles production,

Advertisement

The initiative is part of the national automotive policy aimed at increasing local vehicle production, achieving 40 per cent local content, and scaling domestic electric vehicle manufacturing to 30 per cent.

The minister of state for Industry, Trade and Investment, John Enoh, said the centre would equip youths, artisans, and technicians with modern automotive skills, including maintenance and handling of electric vehicles. He explained that the programme will promote technology transfer, encourage innovation, and establish Nigeria as a competitive participant in global automotive manufacturing.

This initiative aligns with the goals of the national automotive policy, which aims to boost local vehicle production, achieve a 40 per cent local content target, and increase the domestic production of electric vehicles to 30 per cent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Enoh said, “The minister of state for industry, trade and investment inaugurated an automotive training centre at the Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH), Ikorodu, Lagos. The centre was part of the government’s broader plan to strengthen the automotive industry and boost economic growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The centre is one of 21 automotive training facilities nationwide, distributed across all geopolitical zones to ensure equitable access to skills development. Additional centres would be established to expand opportunities, stimulate economic activities, and reduce unemployment-related social challenges.”

The Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, described the automotive industry as the bedrock of industrial development. He noted that the center would allow trainees to use advanced diagnostic tools and service protocols similar to those in modern global workshops. He noted that the centre is built on three pillars: providing skills aligned with industry needs, setting standards to protect the public, and creating job opportunities.

The NADDC director general, Oluwemimo Osanipin, said the facility aligns with the National Automotive Industry Development Plan (NAIDP) and would provide hands-on training for artisans, engineers, and technicians, enhancing local content in assembled vehicles.

The council aims to create an environment for producing Nigerian-made vehicles that meet international standards.

The vice chancellor of LASUSTECH, Olumuyiwa Odusanya, expressed pride in hosting the centre and highlighted its role in concept design, prototyping, and commercialisation.

He said the university’s strategic IMPACT agenda aligns with the centre’s goals to foster competitiveness and innovation.