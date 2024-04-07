The federal government of Nigeria, through the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigeria Inter-bank Settlement System (NIBSS), has unveiled an innovative identity solution with payment functionality for all types of social and financial services to be powered by AfriGO, a National domestic card scheme.

The National ID card, layered with verifiable National Identity features, is backed by the NIMC Act No. 23 of 2007, which mandates NIMC to enrol and issue a General Multipurpose card (GMPC) to Nigerians and legal residents.

In a press statement, made available to LEADERSHIP, the head, corporate communications, NIMC, Kayode Adegoke, averred that, the new ID card will address the demand for physical identification, enabling cardholders prove their identity, access government and private social services, facilitate financial inclusion for disenfranchised Nigerians, empower citizens, as well as encourage increased participation in nation-building.

“In addition to this functionality, cardholders will also be able to use the cards as debit or prepaid cards by linking the same to bank accounts of their choice. The card shall enable eligible persons, especially those financially excluded from social and financial services, to have access to multiple government intervention programs,” he further disclosed.

Adegoke said that only registered citizens and legal residents with the National Identification Number (NIN) will be eligible to request the card. “The card, which will be produced according to ICAO standards, is positioned as the country’s default national identity card.

He however assured Nigerians of NIMC’s commitment to protecting cardholders’ data. “In line with data protection regulation and public interest, NIMC remains committed to protecting cardholders’ personal data and will ensure compliance with international standards on data security protocols as security features that protect the confidentiality and safety of users’ information,” he posited.