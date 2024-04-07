New State Working Committee of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), of Niger State chapter, has emerged with Awwal Mohammed Goma elected as the state chairman.

The outgoing acting chairman, Alhaji Umar Farouk Adamu Auta who is also the national organising secretary from Nasarawa State announced the outcome of the state congress in Minna.

Other members of the committee include Aliyu Ibrahim, vice chairman; Kabiru Mohammed, secretary;

Saidu Ibrahim Kowa, treasurer; Hauwa Abubakar, financial secretary and Ahmed Aliyu as youth leader.

Also elected were Shuaibu Tanko, organising secretary; Hussaini Ibrahim, publicity secretary; Mustapha Yahaya Imam, legal adviser and Aisha Musa as the women leader.

In his acceptance speech, the new chairman, Goma commended the party stakeholders for finding him worthy and assured of justifying the confidence reposed in him.

The 2023 Niger East Senatorial candidate of NNPP and leader of the party Alhaji Umar Danladi Abdulhamid said that the emergence of the new working committee marks a new dawn preparatory to 2027 elections.

Abdulhamid advised the committee against involvement in anti-party activities, adding that their emergence was based on trust, due diligence and integrity.