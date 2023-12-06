The Architect Registration Council of Nigeria (ARCON) has called on federal government to partner registered architects in order to address infrastructural deficit and rising cases of building collapse in the country.

Representative of Nasarawa State in ARCON, Arch Shehu Tukur made the call during the annual general meeting of the Nasarawa State chapter of the institute, yesterday, in Lafia.

According to him, Nigerian architects possess the skills to deliver quality services that will boost the nation’s environment, adding that engaging them would redeem Nigeria’s image and place the country among the best globally in terms of infrastructural investment and the construction industry.

He said the continuous patronage of foreign architects by some government officials at the detriment of local ones is not healthy for the development of the profession, the construction industry and the economy.

He urged the Nigerian Institute of Architects to continue to organise seminars and workshops to educate the public and other institutions on the need to patronise only registered architects.

Arch Tukur who was a recipient of an award for his contribution to “the development and promotion of architects in Nigeria” called on registered architects in the country to always ensure quality and professionalism in carrying out their assignment.

He said Nigerian architects must be innovative and creative in order to deliver designs that meet the need of the moment, pointing out that architects are leaders in the construction family and so must embrace technology to address present challenges.