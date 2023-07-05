FG Will Address Flooding Problem In Jigawa – Shettima

Vice President Sen. Kashim Shettima has pledged that the Federal Government will soon address the flooding challenge facing Jigawa State because of its negative impact on agriculture and food production.

Vice President Shettima stated this when a delegation of the Hadeija Emirate Council led by the Emir of Hadeija and Chairman of Jigawa State Traditional Council, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Adamu Abubakar Maje paid him a courtesy visit at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“I want to convey to you the message from President Bola Tinubu that the challenges of the place will be adequately captured in the next budget”, he stated.

In a statement by his media office, he restated the importance of peace for achieving any meaningful development in the country.

Stressing the importance of peace for national development, the Vice President stated further that peace was a major prequisite for national development, noting that Kano and Jigawa States have been largely peaceful and are “islands of peace in an unending ocean of poverty, insecurity and depravity”.