The federal government’s disbursement of N50,000 monthly cash relief to vulnerable Nigerians under the National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI) has triggered mixed reactions, with beneficiaries welcoming the support while opposition parties question its timing and motive ahead of the 2027 general election.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr Bernard Doro, announced the intervention on October 30, saying beneficiaries would receive N50,000 monthly directly into their bank accounts or mobile wallets through licensed payment providers.

The government said beneficiaries would be selected from the National Social Register and verified National Identification Number (NIN) records, rather than through open applications.

It also explained that payments would be made in batches, with selected beneficiaries receiving SMS notifications to confirm their consent before disbursement.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP, some beneficiaries confirmed receiving the payments, while others expressed frustration over delays and questions about the selection process.

Akila, a resident of Nyanya Phase 4, Abuja, confirmed receiving the relief in his OPay account and expressed appreciation to the government.

Similarly, Sarah Ode said several of her friends had received the money, although she was still hopeful of being included in subsequent payment batches.

However, some Nigerians awaiting payment questioned the pace and transparency of the disbursement.

John Adeboye said he had confirmed his eligibility but was still waiting for the money, while Robert Kayi faulted the selection process and called for wider coverage.

The intervention has also attracted criticism from opposition parties, which have questioned its timing and described it as politically motivated.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) dismissed the programme as an election gimmick, alleging that the government was desperate to regain public support ahead of the 2027 polls.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, questioned the purchasing power of the N50,000 payment amid rising food and transportation costs.

“What exactly is N50,000 supposed to buy in Tinubu’s Nigeria today? How much food can a family purchase with that amount? How much transport can it cover? And for how long?” Abdullahi asked.

The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) also described the intervention as alleged vote-buying, although it advised Nigerians not to reject the financial assistance.

The party urged beneficiaries to collect the relief while remaining conscious of their constitutional right to freely choose their preferred candidates during the 2027 elections.

Meanwhile, some Nigerians have maintained that receiving the government assistance should not determine their political choices.

They argued that the immediate challenge of hunger and economic hardship should be separated from their decisions at the ballot box, insisting that they would collect the money but vote according to their convictions in 2027.