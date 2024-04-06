The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) has expressed concern over the overpopulated Medium Custodial Centre (MCC), in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, noting that a situation whereby a correctional facility originally designed for 600 Inmates has overshot its carrying-capacity to 1,715, is an invitation to humanitarian crisis if not urgently addressed.

Led by the state’s branch president, Barr. Iquo Abia, in collaboration with the Medical Women Association of Nigeria (MWAN) and the Youth Alive Foundation (YAF), LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered, that the coalition of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) on tour of the correctional centre, took time off to fete the inmates, especially the women convicts.

Speaking at the reception, the FIDA leader, who decried the condition and welfare of the inmates, frowned at the congestion, assuring that her group was ready to cooperate with the prison authorities with a view to decongesting the facility to avoid humanitarian tragedy in event of stampede.

“FIDA decries congestion of the facility which was meant originally for about 600 inmates, but currently holding about 1,715 inmates. We have set up modalities to help decongest it,” she assured.

Also, the delegation stressed the need for speedy establishment of Mother/Child Unit (MCU) to guard against exposure of infants delivered in the facility to early childhood diseases that could lead to maternal and infant mortality.

Items including beverages, toiletries and other materials were delivered to the inmates and the babies.

While receiving the team, the Comptroller, Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS), Akwa Ibom State Command, Mr Julius Ezeugwu, represented by the Assistant Comptroller of Corrections (ACC), Uyo, Mr Festus Akpan, thanked the delegation for the visit, noting that the gesture would go a long way towards complementing the welfare programmes for the inmates.