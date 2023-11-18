Vecchia Romagna (VR) 1820, a top Italian brandy of the Fidossi brand, has boosted its profile among entertainment fans by collaborating with Redlens Entertainment, an event company, to provide a rich comedy experience for its customers and local fans in Lagos, Nigeria.

Several top-rated comedians and upcoming artistes were brought together for the event by Redlens Entertainment, while VR 1820 provided sponsorship support. The event was themed ‘Comedy Night’. It featured FunnyBone, Ushbebe, Laff Doctor, Tomama, and Jester, amongst other comedians.

Addressing guests at the event, Fidelis Egbochie, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Fidossi Wines & Spirits, which is the distributor of VR 1820 in Nigeria, said, “We are always intentional about creating an elevated experience. This focus is woven into the fabric of the brand. Regarding this event, we understand that a good laugh works like medicine – this explains why we are here.

“VR 1820 has always specialized in providing the best toast for all social occasions. The brand is also a symbol of class and fine aspiration. I am pleased to see our guests looking bright and happy. This is why we are widely regarded as a ‘master of emotions’. Talk about lighting up your moments with all of the excitement they deserve. Also, we have a reputation for connecting people at various high-level, entertaining and social events. We promise to keep delivering a rewarding experience for the city socialite at every top point.”

The fans were excited. They had an opportunity to laugh, connect and hang out for the weekend. Chubunna Stanley, known as ‘FunnyBone’, who anchored the event, appreciated Redlens Entertainment and VR 1820 for providing a platform for the featured comedians to connect with their fans.

As well, Aya Kanu Aya, a.k.a McMbakara, a popular comedian, content creator and ambassador for VR 1820, chipped in. He said, “This event speaks to the very heritage of VR 1820. The product combines quality taste and class. I am not surprised to see fans troop out tonight to enjoy this event. Of course, this is why I have decided to identify with the brand as an ambassador.”