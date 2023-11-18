The Kogi State Police Command has confirmed that seven persons lost their lives when a bus they were travelling in somersaulted and crashed at Okura in Ankpa local government area of the State on Saturday.

The State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Samuel Oyedeji, had earlier confirmed that three persons died from the accident but afterwards Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP William Aya, in a late response on Saturday said seven persons lost their lives.

“It was a lone fatal motor accident along Ankpa/Okura/Egume/Ayingba Road that involved a Toyota Hiace Bus,” Aya stated.

According to him, “The accident occured at Okura, where the bus somersaulted into the bush, the driver and six other passengers lost their lives.”

Although he could not confirm the identities of the victims, sources, however, said they were members of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), who were on their way to Ayingba for a stakeholder meeting.

When contacted, the spokesman for the SDP Governorship Campaign in the State, Faruk Adejo-Audu, said he was not aware of the accident but promised to find out and get back to our correspondent. However, at the time of this report, Adejo-Audu was yet to do so.