Fidson Healthcare Plc, one of Nigeria’s leading pharmaceutical companies, has set an ambitious goal to achieve World Health Organization (WHO) prequalification by 2025.

This is even as it has announced its partnership with Liddie BE Ltd, a renowned clinical research organisation, to conduct a Bioequivalence (BE) study on its chewable formulation of Albendazole tablets.

Albendazole is an FDA approved medication for the treatment of a variety of parasitic worm infections prevalent in Nigeria and many parts of the world. The BE study will be conducted under stringent regulatory guidelines that meet international standards and will compare the pharmacokinetics of the novel Albendazole formulation with the standard reference.

The CEO of Fidson, Dr. Fidelis Ayebae, at the joint press conference to announce this collaboration on Tuesday in Lagos, stated that the partnership was a groundbreaking in the advancement of clinical research, being the first Bioequivalence study to be conducted in Nigeria.

“We are excited again to be at the forefront of innovation and leadership in the healthcare industry in Nigeria with this landmark effort. This study is a critical step towards the WHO Prequalification of our brand of chewable Albendazole tablets. This collaboration being the first BE study in Nigeria and one of the first in Africa is a testament to the success of indigenous efforts and vision which we are very proud to lead,” he stated.

The managing director of Liddie BE Ltd, Prof. Lara Orafidiya, added, “We are happy to partner with Fidson on this critical study. Our expertise in clinical research will ensure that this product meets the required international standards for safety and efficacy. We are committed to contributing to the healthcare landscape in Nigeria through world-class clinical trials and research.”

The study results are expected to provide key data to support the WHO-PQ programme of the product. This initiative attests to both companies’ commitment to advancing healthcare access and improving clinical outcomes in Nigeria and across the continent.