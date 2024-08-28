All national officers of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) from its 54 affiliate unions will accompany the President of the Congress, Comrade Joe Ajaero, to honour the invitation of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) for questioning over his alleged involvement in alleged terrorism financing and others.

This was revealed in an NLC circular to all affiliate unions, State chapters, and national officers signed by the General Secretary of the Congress, Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja.

The national officers are the members of the Central Working Committee (CWC) of the NLC.

The circular also directed all unions under the NLC to be on alert to commence a nationwide strike should the Police detain the Ajaero.

It also directed all State chapter leaders to embark on a peaceful procession to Police headquarters in their various States for a prayer session.

Tagged “Mobilization for Peaceful Procession and Prayer Session in Solidarity”, the circular reads; “In response to the recent summons by the Nigeria Police Force for our President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, to appear for interrogation on trumped-up charges on Thursday, August 29, 2024, we call on all NLC affiliates and state councils to mobilize their members in Abuja and across the states to show solidarity.

“In Abuja: All CWC members resident in Abuja and other members are expected to assemble at the National Headquarters of the Nigeria Labour Congress by 8:00 AM on Thursday, August 29, 2024, to accompany the President to the Police for the scheduled interaction.

“In State Capitals: Members should gather at their respective state secretariats of Congress. From there, they will embark on a peaceful procession to their State Police Headquarters, where they will hold a prayer session until the President’s interaction with the Police is concluded.

“This peaceful march is a united stand against the unjust actions aimed at intimidating our leadership and stifling the voice of Nigerian workers. We urge all members to remain peaceful and orderly throughout the procession and prayer session.”