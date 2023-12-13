FIFA has announced the finalists for the Best FIFA Women’s and Men’s Goalkeeper awards for the 2023 edition of The Best FIFA Football Awards.

The finalists for The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper are (in alphabetical order):

Mackenzie Arnold (Australia / West Ham United FC), Catalina Coll (Spain / FC Barcelona), and Mary Earps (England / Manchester United)

The finalists for The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper are (in alphabetical order):

Yassine Bounou (Morocco / Sevilla FC), Thibaut Courtois (Belgium / Real Madrid CF), and Ederson (Brazil / Manchester City FC).

These two awards are bestowed upon the outstanding goalkeepers in women’s and men’s football as selected by an international jury comprising of four groups: women’s/men’s national team coaches (one per team), women’s/men’s national team captains (one per team), one specialist journalist from each territory represented by a national team, and fans from all over the world registered on FIFA.com. The full voting and award process are detailed in the Rules of Allocation.

FIFA will announce more finalists for The Best FIFA Football Awards 2023 soon. These announcements will include the finalists for The Best FIFA Women’s Coach, The Best FIFA Men’s Coach, The Best FIFA Women’s Player, The Best FIFA Men’s Player, and the FIFA Puskás Award.