Victor Osimhen and Asisat Oshoala have made the final shortlists for the 2023 Globe Soccer Awards in the men’s and women’s categories.

Osimhen, who was on Monday crowned best player in Africa, is among the 11 players in contention for the Men’s award.

The other players who made the shortlist are Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Vinícius Jr (Real Madrid), Kylian Mbappe (PSG), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Karim Benzema (Al-Ittihad), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami), Bernardo Silva (Man City), Kevin De Bruyne (Man City), Erling Haaland (Man City) and Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr).

Osimhen is looking to become the first African player to win the Best Men’s Player at the Globe Soccer Awards.

Oshoala has been shortlisted alongside Aitana Bonmatí, Mary Earps, Fridolina Rolfo, Linda Caicedo, Amanda Ilested, Georgia Stanway, Olga Carmona, Sam Kerr and Debinha for the Women’s award.

The Barcelona Femeni forward won a seventh CAF Women’s Player of the Year award on Monday night in Marrakech, Morocco

The awards gala will hold at five-star Atlantis, The Palm, on January 19, 2024 in Dubai.