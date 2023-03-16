Former Senate president and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Anyim Pius Anyim has endorsed the Ebonyi State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru as his preferred candidate for Saturday’s gubernatorial and state assembly elections.

Anyim spoke in his country home, Amagu Ishiagu in Ivo local government area at a town hall meeting organised by Governor David Umahi.

Senator Anyim who was former secretary to the government of the federation said he believes in equity, fairness, justice and zoning, adding that based on the zoning arrangement in the state, it is the turn of Ebonyi North senatorial zone.

The excited Anyim during the media interaction was flanked by the PDP House of Representatives candidate for Ohaozara/Onicha/Ivo federal constituency, Hon Livinus Makwe and the deputy governorship candidate of the Labour Party, Chief Ajah Nwabueze.

He said, “I believe in zoning, I believe in power rotation. It is the turn of Ebonyi North and it is the candidate of APC.”

It would be recalled that the Ebonyi State commissioner for information and state orientation, Barr Uchenna Orji had few days ago in a press conference commended the former senate president and other leaders of PDP and Labour Party for supporting the zoning formula of the state and the governorship candidate of the APC, Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru.

Addressing the people of Ishiagu in Ivo local government area of the state, the Ebonyi State governor, Chief David Umahi urged the people to join the former secretary to the government of the federal in supporting the candidate of the APC.

Governor Umahi said that with the support of Senator Anyim Pius and other leaders of the opposition parties, the APC is sure of victory adding that the victory of the APC will give the people the opportunity to negotiate for dividends of democracy during the next administration.

The chairman, South East Governor’s Forum said the administration of Nwifuru will ensure that all the infrastructure development put in place by his administration will be sustained and urged the people to vote APC in all the elections.