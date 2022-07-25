Three Ministers would address the 36 governors of the Federation when they converge on Tuesday virtually at their 5th teleconference meeting for 2022.

The economy will dominate the meeting as the Minister of Finance, Budget and Planning, Hajiya Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, and the World Bank led by its Country Director, Dr Shubham Chadhuri, including other key stakeholders in the economic sector make presentations.

According to a statement by the head of media at the NGF, Abdulrazaque Bello Barkindo, the invitation which was issued by the Director General of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Mr Asishana Bayo Okauru, will begin from 2pm.

He said all governors are expected to link up from 1pm.

The meeting was scheduled to take place last week Wednesday but due to some political exigencies which resulted in the absence of many APC governors, the meeting had to be postponed till Tuesday, July 25, 2022.

According to him, the postponement was occasioned by the need for the Finance Minister to consult with Governors on the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTTF) 2023-2025 before presenting her proposals at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday.

Other presentations include the state onboarding Process for the Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project (L-PRES) Effectiveness by the Minister for Agriculture, Dr. Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar.

“Governors are also expected to deliberate on and endorse the Primary Healthcare Challenge Fund which will be presented by the officials of NPHCDA and UNICEF. Meanwhile, the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire is also expected to make a presentation on the Global Fund.

“All these will be proceeded by the Chairman and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi’s opening remarks which usually sets the tone for the issues of the day,” he stated.