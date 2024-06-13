Ad

The Federal Ministry of Finance has affirmed its commitment to the training and development of staff in accordance with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President Bola Tinubu-led administration

Permanent Secretary in the ministry Lydia Shehu Jafiya gave the assurance while declaring a capacity building training workshop open for the staff, according to spokesman of the finance ministry, Mohammed Manga. She emphasised the importance of capacity building in enhancing staff productivity and efficiency in the conduct of government businesses.

Represented by the ministry’s director of human resources, Mrs Olusola Dada, the Jafiya the ministry had earlier organised a training workshop for its directorate cadre officers (GL 15-17), aimed at equipping them with the skills and competencies

to implement policies and programmes effectively in line with the policy thrust of the present administration.

She applauded the minister of finance and coordinating minister of the economy, Wale Edun for his visionary leadership and commitment to staff development.

Jafiya informed further that “the Ministry remains dedicated to fostering a culture of excellence, innovation, and accountability in order to drive sustainable growth and development.”

The permanent secretary who acknowledged the hard work and dedication of staff assured of continuous support in order to ensure the realisation of the Ministry’s Mandate.

She expressed optimism that the training would facilitate robust discussions on policy implementation and advancing key initiatives for service delivery and economic growth in line with contemporary global realities.