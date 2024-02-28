Seasoned Financial Services expert, Elohor Oghens-Ogedegbe, has urged the drivers of financial sector on continuous updating and enhancing of professional skills and knowledge through a multifaceted approach encompassing certifications, training programs, seminars, and networking opportunities.

She emphasised that in today’s rapidly evolving workspace, characterised by digital and technological advancements, finance professionals must remain agile and proactive in staying ahead of the curve.

“With a career spanning years in the finance industry, I have come to recognise the critical significance of staying abreast of industry trends and best practices,” Oghens-Ogedegbe explained.

“Professional development transcends merely acquiring qualifications; it entails fostering a mindset of lifelong learning.”

Oghens-Ogedegbe added that continuous learning is indispensable and should be encouraged for maintaining a competitive edge.

“Investing in our professional development not only enhances our skills and knowledge but also contributes significantly to the overall growth and success of our organizations,” she added

Oghens-Ogedegbe has an illustrious academic background, including multiple MBAs from the Netherlands Business School and the Institute for Transformative Thought & Learning Doctoral Research Center and University, along with certifications, distinguishes her as a trailblazer in the industry. Her exceptional contributions have been recognized through numerous leadership awards, acknowledging her profound impact on the banking sector and commendations for her pivotal roles in driving substantial growth and profitability within the industry.