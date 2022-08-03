Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri yesterday, flagged off sales and distribution of 54,000 litres of organic liquid fertiliser for 2022 cropping season.

Each litre of the fertiliser was subsidized at N4000 which comprises of NPK, Urea, and Folier rice against the N6,000 market price. Fintiri kicked against selling the product to marketers.

He said the state government will not take it lightly, with any farmer caught selling the fertiliser, adding that the organic fertiliser is an alternative to inorganic fertiliser currently banned by federal government for security reasons.

The organic liquid fertiliser he insisted is safer, healthier and environmental friendly that is capable of increasing farm yield. He reiterated the commitment of his government in making fertiliser affordable and available to farmers in the state.

He said the government has provided over 300 rural infrastructures to help the agriculture value chain to increase primary production, jobs and internally generated revenue.

He called on the citizens to take advantage of Adamawa Agribusiness Support (ADAS) programme which is geared towards providing incentives and other subsidies in the agriculture value chain.

Commissioner for agriculture, Alhaji Umar Iya Daware thanked Governor Fintiri for providing support to farmers in the area of fertiliser and equipment, adding that Adamawa has 80 per cent of its population as farmers. He urged the people to patronise the fertiliser to improve food production in the state.

Programme manager AADP, Adamu Muazu, lauded the timely procurement of the fertiliser by government.

Chairman of Adamawa Farmers Association, Usman Michika, lauded the government’s efforts in addressing farmer/herder conflicts in Numan, Demsa and Lamurde and other parts of the state.