Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has inaugurated 18.3km roads project at the Federal Housing Estate in Girei local government area of Adamawa State.

Fintiri said the project will provide the right solutions to the problems of the inhabitants of the area.

He said the government is committed to launch an aggressive multi sectoral approach to reverse the infrastructure deficit of the state through the urban renewal campaign and rural infrastructure.

He noted that provision of infrastructure has consistently occupied a central place in the administration’s plans for both the first and second terms because of its tremendous value to the people.

The project was awarded to Triacta Nig. Ltd with a completion period of 12 months.

The main access road is about 3.5km long with 10.3m wide carriageway while the internal roads comprise various service roads in the estate making up a total of 14.8km long with 8m wide carriage way.

The commissioner for works and energy, Adamu Atiku Abubakar described the event as the manifestation of promise fulfilled. He added that the project will facilitate easy movement and access, and boost property value and attract investment in the area, calling on the residents to take full ownership of the project.

The project manager Yola office of Triacta Nigeria Limited, Eng. Ghassan Ghanem assured that the firm will ensure execution of quality work and complete the project within the timeframe.

The district head of Girei and Ubandoma Adamawa, Dr Ahmed Mustafa, thanked Governor Umaru Fintiri for executing numerous projects in Girei and assured him of the people’s support.

Elder Vincent Adendu who spoke on behalf of the community appreciated the governor for the project and assured him their daily prayers and support for a sustained progress and development of the state.