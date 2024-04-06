Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has inaugurated the Governing Council of Adamawa State University, Mubi.

The five-member council has Professor Maxwell Gidado as pro-chancellor and chairman while Alhaji ALiyu Mohammed Gabdo, Mr Vidon Jaule, ⁠Dr Ali Danburam and ⁠Barrister Hapsat Abdullahi Jimeta would serve as members.

Fintiri said the positive reaction of people towards the announcement of the reconstituted governing council has showed that the appointments were and based on merit.

He urged the committee to deploy their efforts to bear in making the institution a world class university.

“The next story I want to hear is that because we have you, the University has broken into the list of the top 10 Universities in the world. Yes, I mean the world. It is doable because, that is my own definition of a world-class University.

“A definition that spurs us to compete beyond the Nigerian space. I want you to walk into the university with a clear mandate to work with the management to geometrically advance success.

Governor Fintiri stressed the commitment of his administration to education, as demonstrated by its huge investment to free education, infrastructure such as construction and rehabilitation of schools among others.

In addition to the ongoing construction of 21 model nursery and primary schools across the state, Governor Fintiri announced that soon, the government would flag off three mega senior secondary schools projects across the three senatorial zones in the state.

Responding, the new ADSU Pro-chancellor, Professor Maxwell Gidado, assured that the reconstituted governing council would conduct its assignment with honesty, transparency and accountability in the best interest of Adamawa.