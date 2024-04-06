The Federal Ministry of Works has assured that the installation of CCTV cameras and solar-powered lights on the Third Mainland Bridge would not only encourage responsible driving but help to track illegal activities on the bridge.

The ministry explained that the newly installed cameras would bring relief to commuters and also help to identify and track illegal drilling of sand in the coastal waters.

The minister of Works, Engr David Umahi, represented by the federal controller of Works, Lagos, Engr Olukorede Kesha revealed this when he declared the bridge open in Oworonshoki end of the bridge.

Umahi emphasised the need to ease the burden on motorists, citing the stress caused during the initial phase of rehabilitation work on the bridge.

He praised the completion of the first phase, crediting the President Bola Tinubu-led administration for its successful execution.

Umahi urged Nigerians to have faith in the government’s Renewed Hope Agenda. He acknowledged the challenges but emphasised the importance of perseverance for eventual success.

Harping on the ongoing and future projects, Umahi mentioned that work has already begun on underwater damage repair, constituting the second phase of the bridge’s rehabilitation.

He said plans are in the offing to commence similar works on the Carter Bridge in the upcoming weeks, with the contractor already mobilised for the project.

‘’Indeed, gone are the days of navigating potholes and enduring long delays. The bridge has been given a new lease on life, bearing a smooth asphalt overlay, repaired railings, and a fresh coat of paint. The federal government has also prioritized safety and security with the installation of solar-powered lights and CCTV cameras.

‘’The reopening of the Third Mainland Bridge signifies progress in infrastructure maintenance and a commitment to improving transportation networks crucial for economic activities in Lagos,’’ he said.