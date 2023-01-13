Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmad Fintiri has received 2,000 members of the All Progressive Congress (APC), and other parties who defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Mayo-belwa area of the state.

The leader of the defectors, Dauda James, said they took the decision, to brighten the chances of PDP winning the general election from top to bottom.

Fintiri asked his supporters to vote for PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar for more development of Nigeria.

He argued that Atiku has the capacity to fix the present predicaments currently bedeviling Nigeria.

He said Atiku has over the years gathered experiences, needed to rule the country, and therefore should vote to fix it.

Meanwhile, the governor used the occasion to announce the award of contract for the building of general hospital Mayo-Belwa and Yola-Mayobelwa-Byeri road in the state. He directed Triacta Company Limited to mobilize to site and start work immediately.

He said his administration in the last three years has constructed 350 roads, rehabilitated 682 schools and resuscitated eight skill acquisition centres and therefore deserves to be reelected.

The director-general, campaign council, Awal Tukur, urged the electorate to intensify effort, and collect their PVCs for the 2023 general election.