The Catholic Archdiocese of Kaduna has disclosed that properties worth over N100 million was razed down by the fire outbreak at St Peters Minor Seminary Kateri, Kaduna.

The rector of the school, Rev Fr Sati Edward disclosed this to journalists yesterday while inspecting the ruins of the properties in Kateri.

“The fire razed the fully equipped science laboratory, two blocks of hostels, a 500-capacity student dining hall with a kitchen attached worth over N100 million.

“I got a call around 12noon, that the hostel was on fire, I immediately called the Archbishop of Kaduna and by the time I came back from town the youths in Kateri town were here and making an effort to put the fire out. We noticed fire at the toilet, while we were trying to put it off at that time, the Archbishop who drove in by that time noticed the fire at the laboratory and before we moved there the fire was all over the lab building”.

Rev Fr. Sati said that the insecurity in the area is responsible for the fire outbreak, saying that all the students and villagers had relocated to safe areas, while the school and the neighborhood had become deserted.

“So, when the fire started the security men raised the alarm before the youths ran in to assist us in putting off the fire, the damage was done but we commend the gallant youths who assisted.

“We need the help of good citizens who care about Nigeria of tomorrow, so that we can restructure the area,” he said.

The director, Social Communication, Kaduna archdiocese, Rev Fr. Stephen Onyema called on well-meaning Nigerians to assist the seminary to rebuild the damaged buildings.

“We may need to raise new structures completely since these ones have been badly damaged by fire,” he added.