Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has signed the 2025 budget of N486,218,047,600 into law as passed by the state assembly.

Signing the budget, tagged “Budget of Service,” at Government House Yola Monday, the governor said the budget is aimed at financing government programs and services in the state.

Fintiri had earlier, this month, presented the budget to the lawmakers which he said is based on current macro-economic indicators, including an oil production benchmark of 1.8 million barrels per day, an oil price benchmark of $80.00 per barrel, and an exchange rate of N1,314.94 to the dollar.

After signing the budget, Governor Umaru Fintiri thanked members of the house of assembly for their support and cooperation.

He assured the people that the budget will be implemented transparently, with every kobo accounted for.

Fintiri expressed optimism that Adamawa will become one of the most developed states in the country once the budget is fully implemented.

The governor also thanked the media for their reporting and urged them to maintain a positive relationship with the government in 2025.

He hoped that Nigerians will soon see a positive change in the country’s current situation.

The state deputy governor Prof. Kaletapwa Farauta, speaker of the State Assembly, Bathiya Weasley attended the signing.