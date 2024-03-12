In a devastating turn of event, a fire outbreak has engulfed the Muna Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp located in the Muna area of Maiduguri p, Borno State, Nigeria, on Tuesday.

The fire, which erupted in the Muna Alamdari IDPs camp in Maiduguri, resulted in the tragic loss of two children.

As the flames ravaged through the camp, causing widespread panic and chaos, the exact cause of the fire, however, remained shrouded in mystery.

Authorities were yet to determine the remote cause of the inferno, leaving many questions unanswered.

Both the Borno State Police Command and the Borno State government have refrained from providing any official comments or statements regarding the incident.

The Muna IDPs camp, like many others in the region, has been a sanctuary for thousands fleeing the relentless violence and turmoil inflicted by the Boko Haram insurgency. For over a decade, Borno State has endured the brutal onslaught of the extremist group, resulting in the loss of countless lives and the displacement of numerous families.

This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing humanitarian crisis gripping the region, with vulnerable populations living in precarious conditions and facing constant threats to their safety and well-being. As the authorities continue their investigations into the cause of the fire, the urgent need for enhanced safety measures and support for IDP communities becomes increasingly apparent.