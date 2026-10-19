A fire has destroyed 15 shops at Bodija International Market, Block D, popularly known as Iso Ewa, in Ibadan, Oyo State, in the early hours of Monday.

The Special Adviser on Fire Services Reform and Chairman of the Oyo State Fire Services Agency, Dr. Moroof Akinwande, confirmed the incident, saying it was reported at exactly 4:34 a.m. on Monday, October 19, 2026.

According to him, the agency received a telephone call from one SFS Lawal, alerting it to a fire outbreak at the market.

Akinwande said a firefighting crew led by Assistant Chief Fire Superintendent (ACFS) Bamidele promptly mobilised to the scene to contain the fire.

On arrival, he said the firefighters discovered that 15 shops in a row of 44 had been engulfed by flames, with thick smoke billowing from the affected premises.

He said the crew immediately commenced firefighting operations and successfully brought the blaze under control, preventing it from spreading to other shops.

“The firefighters immediately commenced firefighting operations and successfully brought the fire under control, preventing it from spreading beyond where the fire was met.

“The fire was curtailed without serious damage to the affected shops,” he said.

Akinwande identified an electrical surge, suspected to have resulted from faulty wiring, as the cause of the incident.

He added that no casualties were recorded.

The fire services chief urged members of the public to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to prevent fire outbreaks.

He emphasised the importance of installing and maintaining functional fire extinguishers in commercial buildings, shops and homes to enable occupants to tackle fires at their early stages.