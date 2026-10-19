The Democratic Leadership Alliance (DLA) has disowned the purported endorsement of President Bola Tinubu for re-election in 2027 by a forum of its governorship candidates, insisting that the party has not endorsed any candidate of another political party.

The party’s position followed reports that a forum of DLA governorship candidates, led by its Taraba State governorship candidate, Hon. Aboki Stephen Bayonga, had endorsed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the DLA, Judith Aguenu, said the reported endorsement did not represent the party’s official position.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Democratic Leadership Alliance has not endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu or any candidate of another political party for the 2027 general elections,” she said.

Aguenu said the party’s decisions were guided by its constitution and resolutions of its duly constituted organs, adding that individuals or groups could not make political commitments on its behalf without authorisation.

She disclosed that the party was examining the circumstances surrounding the press conference at which the purported endorsement was announced.

“Preliminary findings available to the party suggest that the circumstances surrounding the press conference may not have been fully understood by all the candidates in attendance, with indications that some were convened under representations that did not accurately reflect the nature and implications of the event,” she said.

According to her, the party was investigating the circumstances to establish the facts and determine the appropriate course of action.

Aguenu added that the matter was receiving attention under the party’s internal disciplinary framework, noting that any breach of its rules would be addressed through the appropriate procedures.

She maintained that neither an individual candidate nor an informal forum had the authority to determine the DLA’s political position outside its established decision-making processes.

The party urged its members, candidates, supporters and the general public to distinguish between individual political declarations and decisions formally adopted by its leadership.