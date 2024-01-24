Properties worth million of naira were on Tuesday night destroyed by a fire that ravaged one of the markets in Oyo town, Oyo State

It was gathered that a section of the Ajegunle market, located along Oyo/Ogbomoso road in Oyo town, was gutted by fire, destroying goods and property.

It was further learnt that the garri processing area of the market was mainly affected.

Sources said that the inferno might have started from a frying cubicle not properly extinguished at the close of production last night.

The general manager, Oyo State Fire Service, Akinyinka Akinyemiju confirmed the incident in a short statement, saying that men of the state fire service took preventive measures to prevent the spread of the fire.

He said, “Immediately we proceeded to the scene, and on getting there, we met rows of prefabricated garri processing shops on fire and immediately, we took preventive measures to avert the spread of the fire to the other parts.”