A fire outbreak, on Tuesday, gutted St. Peter Minor Seminary located on the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway in Katari village, Kaduna State.

The Vice Chancellor, Catholic Archdiocese of Kaduna, Very Rev. Fr. Christian Okewu Emmanuel, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Kaduna.

“This is to inform the general public that St Peter Minor Seminary, Kateri, situated along Kaduna-Abuja Road, was gutted by fire today, 10th January, 2023,” he stated.

He also disclosed that the fire outbreak razed down two dormitories, dinning hall, kitchen and laboratory of the Seminary.

“Two dormitories, a dining hall, a kitchen and a laboratory have been razed down by the fire. Further information on the incidence shall be communicated in due course.

“The cause of the fire as at the time of this press release has not been ascertained,” he added.