The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) was gutted by fire on Monday without any human casualty.

A statement by the Director, Defence Information, Major General Jimmy Akpor, which said the cause of the incident was unknown, however, added that the situation has been contained through the efforts of military and Fire Service personnel.

He said all personnel and civilian staff were also evacuated without injury or loss of life.

The statement reads, “a minor fire incident occurred at the second floor of the Defence Headquarters, Garki Abuja this afternoon 12 December 2022. The cause of the fire outbreak is unknown at this moment.

“However, the incident has been brought under control with the combined effort of the military and Federal Fire Service personnel and resources. All personnel and civilian staff were also evacuated without injury or loss of life.

“Accordingly, normalcy has returned. Investigation to determine the cause of the fire incident has commenced immediately.

“We thank the Federal Fire Service and the entire public for the continued support and goodwill to the Armed Forces of Nigeria.”