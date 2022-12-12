Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, has appointed the first female Professor from Bauchi local government area of the State, Professor Fatima Tahir, as the new Vice Chancellor of the State-owned University otherwise known as Sa’adu Zungur University, Gadau.

The immediate-past Commissioner of Education and Higher Education in the State, Dr Aliyu Tilde, disclosed this on Monday in a statement.

Our correspondent reports that a new Commissioner was yet to be appointed to replace Tilde since his resignation few days ago.

“Bauchi State Government has just released the appointment of Professor Fatima Tahir as the new Vice Chancellor of Sa’adu Zungur University, Gadau,” he said.

He added that the new VC came first on the list of 12 applicants, who were shortlisted and interviewed for the position a month and a half ago.

Fatima is also the first female Professor of Microbiology in the State produced by the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) Bauchi and served as lecturer in the university and later taught at the State University before her new appointment as VC.

She also served as Deputy Vice Chancellor (DVC) Academics at the Nigeria Army University, Biu, Borno State in recent years.