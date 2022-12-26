Property worth N37.4 million were destoyed in three different fire outbreaks that occurred in Ilorin, Kwara State on Christmas Day.

Two of the fire incidents occurred along Coca-Cola Road while the third occurred at Balogun Fulani area, all in Ilorin metropolis.

LEADERSHIP gathered that all the three fire outbreaks that gutted residential buildings were due to power surge.

Confirming the fire outbreaks to LEADERSHIP on Monday, the spokesman of Kwara State Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, said no life was lost to the incidents.

Adekunle, however, said property worth N37.4m were lost to the inferno while property worth N765.6m were saved by the prompt intervention of the firefighters.

“The Kwara State Fire Service attended to three different fire incidents on 25th of December ,2022. All the three outbreaks occurred in residential buildings.

“The first one was at Alhaji Umar’s house, Balogun Fulani area of Ilorin, where two shops were affected in the building comprised of 10 rooms and four shops.

“The other two incidents occurred at Okoosi compound, Coca-cola road, Ilorin and Abolarinwa house, Adewole Area, Ilorin respectively.

“In all these fire incidents, firemen were able to perform excellently by quickly eliminated the ravaging inferno on time and saved many property from being destroyed. Report said the fire outbreaks were as a result of electric power surge,” Adekunle added.