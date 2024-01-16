A fire incident at Megida Onikanhun Compound, Edun Isale, Ilorin South Local Government, has left 120 persons homeless, consuming 44 rooms of a building and a mosque, according to a statement signed by Hassan Adekunle, the Head of Department of Media and Publicity of the fire department, on Monday in Ilorin.

The statement revealed that on Jan. 15, 2024, around 11:08 hours, the Kwara State Fire Service responded to a fire at Megida Onikanhun Compound, Edun Isale, Ilorin South Local Government.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the entire compound and Edun Market engulfed in flames due to a late call. To enhance firefighting efforts, part of the fence was dismantled for better access.

At 11:22 am, an SMS message was sent to the Brigade Headquarters for additional manpower, and the proficient firefighters successfully brought the situation under control within an hour before completely extinguishing the fire.

Investigations revealed that an unknown person set some refuse on fire, which unfortunately spread to the nearby compound.

Adekunle expressed condolences to Magaji Megida Onikanhun’s representative, Kuranga Adebayo. He commended the fire service’s efforts but mentioned that the incident left over 120 occupants homeless, affecting 44 rooms and a mosque, with no casualties recorded in the 75-room compound.

Kwara State Fire Service Director, Mr. Falade Olumuyiwa, urged the general public to always play safe, especially during this period. He encouraged the public not to hesitate to call the fire brigade on time whenever there was any fire emergency in their areas, as this would save lives and properties of people in the state.

