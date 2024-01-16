A petroleum tanker loaded with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, fell on Monday along Fajuyi road, close to Ilesa motor park in Ile-Ife.

The petrol tanker, reportedly belonging to BOVAS filling station, was en route to Moore Area to offload its content when it suddenly toppled.

When a News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reporter visited the scene of the incident, it was discovered that the driver did not sustain any injuries. However, the fallen tanker had spewed fuel all over the place, prompting security operatives to cordon off the area.

An eyewitness, Ibrahim Salam, said that the tanker suddenly fell while attempting to cross a road leading to Moore Area, where the filling station was located. He stated, “We thank God that no lives or properties were lost.”

The Principal Fire Superintendent 2, Mr. Adeyinmi Adeleye, who is also the Zonal Commander of Ife Zonal Fire Station, told NAN that they were there to prevent people from extracting petrol from the tanker to avert a potential fire incident. Adeleye added that their current focus was to assess the situation.

He suggested that the tanker driver may have oversped in that area due to the sloppiness of the road and its dangerous bends. Adeleye advised tanker and heavy truck drivers to exercise caution when passing through that area.

The Principal Fire Superintendent also urged the residents in the vicinity to be vigilant and vacate the area promptly, as the spilled fuel could pose a significant risk.

Barri. Rotimi Adeyenuwo, the Chairman of Ife Central Local Government, stated that the spilled petrol has made the area impassable for road users.