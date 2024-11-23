Property worth millions of naira have been destroyed as a result of a fire incident that broke out in the early morning of Saturday at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Teaching hospital, Ogbomoso in Oyo State.

Sources within the hospital disclosed that the fire affected the Emergency and Accident unit of the hospital.

Similarly, some office equipment, books, electronic gadgets, roof and ceiling also went up in flames in the incident.

Eyewitnesses said the fire outbreak started at about 5am from a paedriatrics consultant’s office, suspecting that the inferno could have been caused by electric spark from the office.

In order to avoid casualities, management of the facility hurridly rushed out 16 patients from the ward during the outbreak.

The hospital’s Public Relations Officer, Omotayo Ogunleye who confirmed the incident, however said that normal activities have resumed in the hospital.

He said, “Yes it is true. It is a minor incident but normal activities have resumed in the hospital.”