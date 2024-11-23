The Vice Principal (Administration), two teachers and a guard of Areago Community High School, Ogbomoso in Oyo State have been arrested over a clash between students of the school and residents in the community.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the vice principal (Administration) identified as Mr. Ajayi; two senior teachers, Mr. Oladeji and Mr. Adekunle; and a day guard in the school were arrested over the incident.

Our correspondent learnt that trouble started when the students prevented the residents from passing through the school because the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) of the school had embarked on erection of the school’s perimeter fence.

A teacher, who craved to be anonymous said that the construction of the fence had become imperative due to the state of insecurity in the school.

He added that a lot of unpleasant happenings were daily recorded in the school as a result of the situation.

He, however expressed confidence that the arrested staff would be released on bail.