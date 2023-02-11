Property estimated at about N97.6 million were saved from a fire incident that gutted Government Secondary School, Omu- Aran in Ifelodun local government area of Kwara State.

However, the raging fire consumed property estimated at N2.6m.

LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered that the incident which occurred on Thursday was due to the setting of undergrowth on fire by an unknown person.

The spokesperson of Kwara State Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, confirmed the incident to LEADERSHIP Weekend in Ilorin, on Friday.

Adekunle added:” On Thursday 9th February, 2023, the Kwara State Fire Service saved Government Secondary school (GSS) located at Oke Agberu behind Area Command, Nigeria Police Force Omu-Aran, irepodun kocal government area, Kwara state.

“It was one Alhaji Onile who quickly summoned the Brigade to the scene of occurrence at about 16:18hrs.

“The inferno would have been more disastrous within the premises of the school save for the diligent work that were performed by the experienced firemen who attended to the incident, and quickly eliminated the raging fire on time.

“Report from intelligent officers present at the scene indicates that the conflagration was caused due to the careless attitude by an unknown person who set undergrowth on fire which later spread to the main building (the classrooms).Out of the 18 classrooms in the building only one classroom was affected.”