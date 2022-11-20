Electronic commerce ecosystem, Wabi, through its B2B arm, Wabi2b, has reaffirmed its commitment to retail business partners and has announced massive discounts for retailers in the maiden edition of its shopping festival campaign.

The campaign, tagged ‘Boku Festival,’ aims to support retailers to mitigate the effects of the current economic situation and grow their businesses through amazing sales deals on the Wabi2b platform between Friday, November 18th, 2022, and ‪Wednesday, November 30th, 2022.

The Boku Festival is in partnership with top international and local FMCG brands such as the Nigeria Bottling Company, Diageo, Flour Mills of Nigeria, Grand Oak, PZ Cussons amongst others.

Speaking on the shopping festival, the country manager, Wabi Nigeria, Omolara Adagunodo said: “we understand the current economic situation and as always, we are committed to help our retail partners stock up their stores at the best prices. Boku Festival is a way to show our retail partners and distributors all the opportunities and power that e-commerce brings. We have a responsibility to support retailers including small store owners with such great deals and discounts whilst their purchasing process is seamless so that they can increase their revenue and become competitive in a digital era.”

Omolara further encouraged Wabi2b retail partners to take advantage of the campaign to grow their businesses. “Our goal is to continue empowering millions of people especially women, who made up majority of our retail partners. This is what Boku Festival is set to achieve and we are excited to have partnered with top FMCG brands and distributors in all our locations across the country,” she said.

Wabi has continued to lead the Nigerian e-commerce industry with the launch of Wabi2b in Nigeria to digitise the existing traditional trade channels and empower women. Wabi2b is a marketplace that allows all wholesalers and distributors in the FMCG space to sell their products directly to retailers and traditional stores.